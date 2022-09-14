Hastings restaurant to get new owners

The present owners of The Italian Way, in Castle Street, have announced that they are leaving after running the business for more than 40 years.

The restaurant will be closing this weekend for a few weeks for refurbishment, with the aim of reopening in the middle of next month under new ownership.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The long-established business has been family-owned since 1978 and its present owners said that it was time for a ‘new beginning’.

The Italian Way in Hastings

Luca Venditto, co-owner of The Italian Way, said he had worked in the family-run business since he was a teenager.

He said: “I have seen many changes over the years, having worked in the business since the early days when I was just 15, to buying it from my father and uncles in 2007. I am proud to say that The Italian Way has been at the centre of our families’ heritage for several generations, but unfortunately, nothing lasts forever, and now it has proved to be the right time to sell.

“There is an Italian idiom, ‘capita a fagiolo’ (literally, ‘happens at the bean’) which is an expression we use when something happens at exactly the right moment, ‘at the bean’, so I say to new owners, Sam and Katie Calver, this is your time to carry on our family legacy.

“We received a lot of interest from larger corporates but decided to keep the business within our extended family. Sam and Katie, who purchased Rocksalt and Seaspray Rooms in Bexhill from us two years ago, and have taken them to new heights, will now begin to write their own future’s history of this historic space on the Hastings seafront.

Claudio Ganadu, Katie Calver, Sam Calver and Luca Venditto