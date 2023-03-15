HD TV screens, a pool table and dart boards have been installed as part of a £265,000 refurbishment at a 1920s Worthing pub.

The Smugglers Return in Ham Road, East Worthing has reopened its doors this week. Now a part of the award-winning Craft Union Pub Company, the pub is located just a short walk from Worthing’s seafront and ‘is ready to showcase its new look to everyone in the area’.

The investment, in the 1920s era pub, has seen changes made to the interior and exterior, giving it a ‘modern look with a light, airy feel and new fixtures and fittings’.

The installation of a number of HD TV screens showing Sky Sports and BT Sports has taken place during the investment. Live sports matches will be shown throughout the week, including the Premier League and Six Nations. Two darts boards and a pool table have been set up too.

Andy Deeprose operates the pub with his wife Angie

Andy Deeprose, who operates the pub with his wife Angie, said: “The Smugglers Return is a huge part of my life, and I am so pleased to see it looking so wonderful with its new look. The investment has really breathed a new lease of life into the pub and I am so excited for its future.”

Andy first started working in the industry after meeting Angie, who has grown up in family run pubs. The couple took on the Smugglers Return a decade ago and, while Andy will be at the pub every day, Angie will be helping out alongside working at the couple's second venue.

The pub, which was named the Herald and Gazette Pub of the Year in 2016, will be bringing back the same team of staff and is ‘excited to welcome new and old faces’,

Andy added: “We want everyone to feel as welcome as possible, and to enjoy what we have going on from our drinks offering and entertainment. We have a great selection of beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks, which we are sure you will enjoy.

The Smugglers Return in Ham Road, East Worthing has reopened its doors following a £265,000 investment.

“The community of Worthing is great, and we hope the Smugglers Return can be a place for all, no matter the occasion. The team and I are pleased to have the doors open and show everyone our new look.”

A host of entertainment has been lined up at The Smugglers Return, including open mic nights, quiz nights, and live music. During the week, Andy and the team will also be welcoming local darts and pool teams to play their home and away matches.

The pub will also be holding a launch party from Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26. Friday night will be a ‘trip down memory lane’, with an Elton John tribute act by Rob Taylor, who will be performing all the hits throughout the decades.

On Saturday, the party continues with tunes by DJ Mike Panteli from Heart Radio. The night will be 80s themed, with the addition of stilt walkers, fire eaters and a balloon artist for children. Sunday will be a day of fun and prizes as the pub will be holding a raffle and there will also be music from Charrise and Jason Lee.

To keep up to date with the Smugglers Return, and to find out more information about their launch party, check out their website and Facebook.

