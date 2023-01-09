And, it says, it cannot say when building of the new garage off the A264 at Faygate will resume.
Construction work came to a sudden stop months ago.and BP has admitted that the construction is ‘behind schedule.’
Planning permission for a 24-hour, four-pump BP station with seven electric car charging points was granted by Horsham District Council back in 2019.
A spokesperson for BP said today (Monday): “This will be a new BP retail site. However, it is behind schedule due to reasons beyond BP’s control.
"At this point I am unable to comment on timeframes.”