Hold-up in construction of new petrol station between Horsham and Crawley 'beyond our control' says BP

Energy company BP says that construction of a new petrol station between Horsham and Crawley has been halted for ‘reasons beyond our control.’

By Sarah Page
44 minutes ago
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 1:07pm

And, it says, it cannot say when building of the new garage off the A264 at Faygate will resume.

Construction work came to a sudden stop months ago.and BP has admitted that the construction is ‘behind schedule.’

Planning permission for a 24-hour, four-pump BP station with seven electric car charging points was granted by Horsham District Council back in 2019.

Construction of the new BP petrol station between Horsham and Crawleysuddenly stopped months ago
A spokesperson for BP said today (Monday): “This will be a new BP retail site. However, it is behind schedule due to reasons beyond BP’s control.

"At this point I am unable to comment on timeframes.”

