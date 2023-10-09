Proposals are being put forward to build six holiday eco lodges in woodland between Horsham and Crawley.

A company known as Coolhurst Containers is currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to site the lodges in woods at Rusper.

The land – Hawksbourne Wood at Hurst Hill, Rusper – is in a countryside area which is curently a mixture of woodland and industrial units.

Coolhurst Containers are seeking permission for the change of use of the land to tourism use and say that the six eco lodges would provide

How the eco lodges could look. Photo contributed

‘high-quality tourist accommodation within a rural setting.’

They say they do not plan to chop down any trees but site the lodges in a natural clearing, surrounded by woodland.

In a statement to the council, they say: “Hawksbourne Wood will remain as woodland, which is beneficial to the proposed development because it provides an appealing backdrop.

"The proposal includes provisions to enhance the woodland and create a woodland management plan, in conjunction with the Rusper Ridge Biodiversity Opportunity Area.”

The lodges would be clad with wooden panelling with sedum roofing. Internally, the lodges would provide a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living area with doorway access to an open veranda.

The company says the proposed development would make use of an existing road that passes through the woodland. “This road, which is made of hardcore, has been used by heavy machinery and other vehicles for several years. It is well established and provides an efficient means

of access to the site,” the company statement adds.

"The proposed development intends to continue using this road, with appropriate modifications and improvements to ensure it is fit for purpose. The use of this existing road will minimise the need for additional construction, reducing the impact on the environment and preserving the natural beauty of the woodland.”

The company says the lodges are proposed for use as short term overnight stays and no other facilities would be provided on the site. “Guests staying in the lodges will have agreed to the site management plan, which includes noise reduction measures, for example, no music after 10pm.”