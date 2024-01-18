A Horsham school has come in for praise and been rated ‘Good’ following an Ofsted inspection.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bohunt Horsham was also rated ‘Outstanding’ in leadership and management and ‘Outstanding’ in behaviour and attitudes in a report just published following its first ever Ofsted assessment.

The school, on the new Mowbray estate in north Horsham, opened four years ago and is part of the Bohunt Education Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ofsted inspectors said: “This is a new school that has been growing quickly. The school’s dedicated headteacher, the staff and the trust are collectively determined to make sure that the school retains its highly positive culture as it grows.

Bohunt school in Horsham has been praised following its first ever Ofsted inspection

"The school’s development has been carefully planned, and the systems and processes in place to support this are effective. Pupils who joined the school when it first opened are proud of how the school community has remained kind and supportive. They are supported by staff who share the school’s founding values of high expectations and ambition.”

The report highlights how teachers make sure “pupils’ learning builds during their time at the school” through the school’s digital classroom technology and targeted guidance and training from curriculum leaders who help “strengthen their teaching practice.”

It also stated how students “consider staff to be caring and are confident that staff will help when needed” and are “encouraged to be ambitious in considering their aspirations for their life outside school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors said the school’s curriculum helped students to “develop and use their subject knowledge as active citizens in the world beyond school.”

Bohunt Horsham’s “specific training on how to ensure the needs of students with special educational needs and/or disabilities are carefully identified and that they benefit from any adaptations made to their learning,” said the inspectors, and that “attendance is strong and the school is committed to helping every pupil attend regularly.”

The school’s growing enrichment programme means “pupils can recollect fond memories of performances and trips which they enjoy.”

How the school’s growth and “development has been carefully planned” with effective systems and processes in place to support this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Georgette Aylingsaid: “We’re so proud Ofsted has recognised the continued hard work and efforts of our whole school community since opening with this incredibly positive first Ofsted report. I am delighted that inspectors noted how our ambition, high-quality teaching, and positive and safe culture is helping our students to realise their full potential.

“I feel incredibly privileged to be leading this school with a group of dedicated colleagues serving fantastic young people. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our staff, students, parents, carers and supportive community who have made this success possible, and I look forward to working closely with everyone to continue building on Bohunt Horsham’s foundations of excellence.”

Bohunt Education Trust leader Neil Strowger said: “Since its inception just four years ago, Bohunt Horsham has continuously and relentlessly worked to strive for excellence – and we are delighted that Ofsted has recognised this.