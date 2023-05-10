Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham coffee shop to stage Italian wine and antipasti evenings

A Horsham coffee shop is planning to stage weekly Italian wine and antipasti evenings.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 10th May 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:14 BST

Amici Coffee Co in East Street has announced that is now taking reservations for ‘tantalizing Italian wine and antipasto menu every Friday evening from 6pm to 10pm.’

In a message on social media, they add: “Don't miss your chance to savour the flavours of Italy in a cosy and welcoming atmosphere.”

Italian wine and antipasti evenings are to be held by a Horsham coffee shop
Italian wine and antipasti evenings are to be held by a Horsham coffee shop
The venture follows that of coffee shop – Brod+Wolf in the Carfax – which last month opened a wine bar during the evenings.