Amici Coffee Co in East Street has announced that is now taking reservations for ‘tantalizing Italian wine and antipasto menu every Friday evening from 6pm to 10pm.’
In a message on social media, they add: “Don't miss your chance to savour the flavours of Italy in a cosy and welcoming atmosphere.”
The venture follows that of coffee shop – Brod+Wolf in the Carfax – which last month opened a wine bar during the evenings.