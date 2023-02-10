Business has gone viral for a pair of Horsham entrepreneurs after they starred this week on TV’s Dragon’s Den with a unique ‘dog gate’ invention.

Father and son Peter and Chris Maxted entered the Den seeking investment for their company Dog-G8 which manufactures unique ‘concertina-style’ dog safety gates designed to prevent dog escapes and combat the risk of dogs attacking postmen and delivery workers.

And in the Den, Dragon Deborah Meaden jumped at the chance of investing, telling Peter and Chris that she loved their product. “I think it’s brilliant,” she said, adding: “and I really like you as well.”

And since the programme was aired last night (Thursday), Peter – who lives in Horsham with wife Julie – said: “We’ve been inundated with orders.”

Horsham businessman Peter Maxted with his pet dog Jack. Peter and his son Chris appeared on TV's Dragon's Den with their invention of a unique new 'dog gate' and their business - Dog-G8 - has now gone viral

And Peter and Chris have also gone viral on Tik Tok and Facebook clocking up more than 100 million views.

Dog-G8 already has customers in the US, Canada and Europe as well as the UK. “America is really sitting up and taking notice of us and the motor home/camper van industry love us. It’s exciting times,” said Peter.

The Dog-G8 gate was the inspiration of Peter, a former firefighter, founder of a pet-sitter company and a dog owner for around 20 years.

He says he was very aware of the risks associated with dogs at front doors, for example escapes, attacks and thefts and, although there were other gates on the market, he felt they were inadequate and ineffective for all breeds.

The Dog-G8 in action. Photography by Sophie Ward

He therefore decided to design and sell his own version so he could keep his own and his clients’ dogs safer at the front door. He spent around a year on its design before launching the product.

Peter’s son Chris is a director in the business and has been working alongside Merseyside Dog Safety Partnership and the University of Liverpool to raise awareness of dog attacks and their impact on delivery workers.

Horsham father and son Peter and Chris Maxted making their pitch on TV's Dragon's Den

And now the family are celebrating their success. They came together, along with friends, in Horsham on Thursday to watch the airing on Dragon’s Den.