Horsham entrepreneur wins global award for innovative car app

A Horsham entrepreneur has won a major award after inventing an innovative app which helps drivers self-diagnose their car problems.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Wallace, a self-confessed petrol head, has won a 2025 Global Recognition Award. Award panel judges said they were impressed with Matt’s fledgling business – AutoMind – which they said “gives everyday motorists the diagnostic clarity once limited to certified technicians.”

Matt, 52, said: “I am thrilled to have won this award after all our preparatory work and hope it will put the business firmly on the motoring map.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt has already been successful in car-related businesses such as engine remapping, carbon cleaning, and diesel particulate filter cleaning. But he realised the diagnostic potential of high-level AI following the public release of ChatGPT in 2023.

Matt Wallace with the AutoMind vehicle diagnosis app which has won a global recognition award PICTURE BY JOHN McLELLAN

He said: “It was the missing ingredient and that started me off experimenting with AI for diagnostics, eventually leading to the launch of AutoMind.

“It isn’t just the slick interface or plug-and-play simplicity that sets it apart from existing diagnostic apps and dongles, but its focus on the everyday vehicle owner’s understanding and empowerment.

"Because there are three big pain points for drivers when they notice something wrong with their cars: urgency, cost confusion, and lack of trust in garages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People don’t know whether a warning light means 'pull over now' or 'deal with it next week' but they panic anyway. Garage diagnosis charges can then seem arbitrary. And worst of all, people feel powerless and at a disadvantage in garage conversations.

“AutoMind cuts through by decoding issues in plain English, giving users a sense of control – without trying to replace garages. It helps you make the smart decisions for the next stage of treatment."