Horsham hairdressing salon wins four national and regional awards

By Sarah Page
Published 14th Oct 2024, 16:08 BST
A Horsham hairdressing salon has proved it is a cut above the rest after winning four national and regional awards.

Independent salon Love Is In The Hair, based in North Street, Horsham, came up trumps in The British Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.

The salon scooped Silver for the South East in the Hair and Beauty Salon of the Year category, while apprentice Daisy Ashpole won Gold as national and regional winner in Apprentice of the Year.

Beauty therapist and microblading specialist Kathryn Browning won Silver for the South East as Beauty Therapist of the Year and Microblading Specialist of the Year.

Salon owner and manager Lindsey James opened Love Is In The Hair as a hairdressing salon eight years ago. The salon branched out into offering beauty treatments almost six years later.

A spokesperson said: “We are so proud of our salon and so blessed to have all our wonderful clients behind us every step of the way.”

Love Is In The Hair salon owner Lindsey James

