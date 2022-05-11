Horsham holiday venue scoops top tourist award

Walnut Barn, part of Sussex Luxury Accommodation, has won a Rose Award from Visit England.

The barn is one of three properties owned by the company located in a rural site on the outskirts of Horsham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walnut Barn sleeps up to 10 people in five bedrooms, four with king-size double beds and one with twin beds.

Walnut Barn

All three properties – Walnut Barn, Walnut Cottage and Walnut Studio – have been consistently awarded 5* Gold ratings by Visit England.

Visit England say that its Rose Awards ‘recognise accommodation providers across England who provide visitors with the warmest of welcomes.

‘They celebrate the establishments, irrespective of their star rating, style or type of accommodation where the owners, management and employees provide outstanding experiences for their customers.’

Visit England director Andrew Stokes said: “It is great to see the Rose Awards back as we celebrate and congratulate accommodation businesses across England excelling at customer service and creating stand-out experiences that keep visitors coming back time-after-time.

"The awards are also a wonderful showcase of the sheer scale of outstanding accommodation across England with visitors truly spoilt for choice.