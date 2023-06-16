Sakakini Jewellers was first launched in Horsham’s Carfax in 2003 after owner Dominic Sakakini had a vision: to create a traditional jeweller with a work bench in the window.

“This was bucking the trend at a time when the jewellery industry was shrouded in secrecy and even a change of your watch battery would involve your watch being whisked away to behind closed doors," said Dominic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was determined to create a business different to the norm. And today Sakakini Jewellers has become one of the UK’s leading diamonds dealers.

Dominic inside his shop - Sakakini Jewellers - Horsham in Horsham. Pic S Robards SR2906212

When he first started, he said, “nobody else in the industry seemed to know much about diamonds. Representatives from Hatton Gardens would turn up periodically and try and sell me expensive diamonds, so I decided to immerse myself in the supply chain and world of diamonds.

"What I learnt shocked me as so many people were taking a cut. So I joined Rapaport – an international group of companies that supports the development of ethical, transparent, competitive and efficient diamond markets – and this also gave me access to the international diamond exchange and a chance to cut out the middlemen.

"This allowed me to sell at trade prices or below instead of at retail prices. Nobody was doing this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, Dominic has launched a Diamond Club where members can learn about how to recognise cut, clarity and colour and how to buy and sell diamonds for pleasure or profit. He regularly posts advice and shares YouTube videos about the do’s and don’ts of buying diamonds when on holiday and hosts workshops and presentations about diamonds and gold, whether you want to buy, sell, invest or just learn more for fun.

Annabelle Patmore and Dominic Sakakini at Sakakini Jewellers, Horsham. Pic S Robards SR2906212

Sakakini Jewellers now also specialise in lab grown diamonds and can create the desired effect with any budget. They also buy and sell gold, offer a pawnbroking facility, same day repairs, a pre-loved jewellery service and a bespoke jewellery design service.

Dominic is also a familiar face when it comes to community fundraising and each year supports the Salvation Army appeal on behalf of children in need by persuading people to donate hundreds of chocolate collection boxes.

In 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, Dominic was determined to help those caught up in the war, and raised an amazing £20,000. He then travelled to a town in Ukraine where he helped highlight the plight of 35,000 refugees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last 20 years, Sakakini Jewellers has won Retailer of the Year three times at the South Business Awards as well as Best Christmas Experience and Lifetime Achievement award and a keynote speaker award.

To celebrate the jewellers’ 20th anniversary, Dominic is offering a 20 per cent discount on anything not already discounted to anyone who congratulates the store on their anniversary.