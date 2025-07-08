Horsham man develops revolutionary app to help students find work

A revolutionary app that aims to change how students find work – and how businesses hire them – has been created by a Horsham man.

Justin Dzormeku – who came to the UK from Ghana in 2009 at the age of 11 – was inspired to create the app called JiTT (Just in Time Talent) after studying at Horsham’s Forest School.

“I wasn’t top of the class – just your average student trying to find his feet,” says Justin. “I later went on to Collyer’s College, where again, I did okay academically, but always felt like there had to be another way to succeed, something outside the usual path.

“Fast forward to today: I’m now 27 and have created an app that I believe will genuinely change how students find work— and how businesses hire them.”

Horsham man Justin Dzormeku has created an app to help change the way students find work and how businesses hire them

JiTT is built for students, says Justin, “by someone who used to be in their shoes. It’s completely free for students and built around how young people actually live their lives today. No long forms. No outdated CVs.

"Instead, students apply for roles using short 30-60 second video CVs that allow them to show who they really are. They choose when they want to work, what sector they want to work in, how far they’re willing to travel, and the system matches them with suitable opportunities – instantly.

“They can even rate employers/employees after a shift, just like Uber or Airbnb. It’s modern, flexible, and puts students in control, finally making work fit around their education and social life, not the other way around.”

For employers, JiTT is equally simple, says Justin. “When they need staff, they post a shift, and they get instant access to verified, local talent who are ready to work. No need for long recruitment processes or expensive agencies – JiTT is a free app.”

Justin, who is now based in Pulborough, says he wants to hear from local companies to try the platform and give feedback (email: [email protected])

“We are also keen to explore potential partnership opportunities with local individuals or local companies who would like to be part of the founding partners,” he says. “We'd love for JiTT to become a useful tool for businesses and the student community alike.”