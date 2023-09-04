Horsham travel centre staff 'over the moon' at reopening
The store – in West Street – will be open five days a week and, it says, be a one-stop-shop for booking package holidays and obtaining travel advice from a team of travel experts.
A spokesperson said that the reopening showed the company’s bounce back following the pandemic and added: “The reopening reflects Flight Centre’s continued success in the UK as it expands its reach in the south-east of England.”
The store is managed by Rachel Mason-Smith who has 12 years travel advisory experience with the company. She joins Flight Centre Horsham having transferred from the company’s Brighton branch.
Rachel said: “We are over the moon to be reopening our doors at Horsham and we cannot wait to talk about all things holidays with customers old and new.
“The reopening will mark a welcome boost in trade in Horsham’s central shopping district and provide another option for local residents looking to plan their much-needed getaways.
“We intend to start with a small team comprised of myself and three travel experts, but aim to expand as we ramp up.”
Flight Centre has partnered with local radio station V2 Radio to offer listeners a chance to win a £2,000 voucher to be spent in the newly opened Horsham store.
The reopening also falls during Flight Centre’s annual September sale which features offers ranging from airfares, cruises, group tours, hotels and more to destinations including Australia, South East Asia, the USA and the Caribbean.