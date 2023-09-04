Independent travel company Flight Centre which closed its Horsham store during the pandemic has reopened today (September 4).

The store – in West Street – will be open five days a week and, it says, be a one-stop-shop for booking package holidays and obtaining travel advice from a team of travel experts.

A spokesperson said that the reopening showed the company’s bounce back following the pandemic and added: “The reopening reflects Flight Centre’s continued success in the UK as it expands its reach in the south-east of England.”

The store is managed by Rachel Mason-Smith who has 12 years travel advisory experience with the company. She joins Flight Centre Horsham having transferred from the company’s Brighton branch.

Rachel said: “We are over the moon to be reopening our doors at Horsham and we cannot wait to talk about all things holidays with customers old and new.

“The reopening will mark a welcome boost in trade in Horsham’s central shopping district and provide another option for local residents looking to plan their much-needed getaways.

“We intend to start with a small team comprised of myself and three travel experts, but aim to expand as we ramp up.”

Flight Centre has partnered with local radio station V2 Radio to offer listeners a chance to win a £2,000 voucher to be spent in the newly opened Horsham store.