People across Horsham have been invited to enjoy a ‘magical winter experience’.

The Rec Rink, in Albion Way, held an opening night for the festive ice rink on Friday (November 15). This came after Horsham’s roller skating rink closed for the final time on Saturday, November 2.

The Rec Rink’s closure was initially revealed earlier this year when a company lodged a planning application with Horsham District Council to convert the roller skating premises into a multi-use leisure complex.

The ice rink will be open until January 5 before the venue then closes its doors.

Rebecca McDowell, owner of the Rec Rink, told Sussex World: “We had to close the roller rink on Saturday, November 2 so for the last 12 days we’ve been working so hard to change the roller rink into a magical winter wonderland complete with an ice rink.

“A lot of blood, sweat and tears have gone into the change and we are really excited for you to see.

“There are so many different things including a brand new kitchen offering, from Saucy Cow.

"The ice skating is the main attraction and we’ve got a really big real ice rink of 20 metres by 27 metres. It’s indoor, with a fully stocked bar.

"There are magical decorations as well. It’s a magical experience and a wonderful place to come and visit to top off your holiday experience.”

Rebecca has spoken of her determination to find a new site. She said back in February, when the changes were first announced: “We have had huge support with people coming here from Brighton and all over the country. We really are a facility you can use from the age of four to 94.”

Whether you are a ‘seasoned skater’ or ‘stepping onto the ice for the very first time’, the ice rink has something for everyone.

There is even a DJ ice-skating night coming up on November 29.

“Get ready for a magical winter experience at The Rec Rink, right in the heart of Horsham!” a Rec Rink spokesperson said.

"From Friday, November 15 to Sunday, January 5, we’re transforming into a stunning winter wonderland real ice rink. Families, friends, couples, and groups are all welcome to join in the festive fun!"

The opening of the ice rink was good news after the sad announcement of the roller rink’s closure.

A spokesperson added: “The ice rink will be staying at The Rec Rink this Christmas! Still all the festive magic still plenty of space to glide across the ice, still hot chocolates, mulled wine & delicious food to warm you up. The only change is that we are getting to bid a fond farewell to The Rec Rink over Christmas.

“This will be the only ice rink in Horsham over the festive period so make sure you start spreading the news and getting your gang together!

“All tickets purchased remain valid for the new location. Tickets are going quickly so make sure you get your tickets now.”

Click here to book your tickets.

Parking

There is a small car park (Jubilee Car Park) directly outside the building. As ‘this can get very busy’, it is advised that you park at Swan Walk Car Park ‘just the other side of the road’.

Opening hours

The ice rink is open Monday to Friday (10am to 9pm), Saturdays (9am to 10pm) and Sundays (9am to 6pm).

Prices

Prices start from £8 per child and £10 per adult. Gloves ‘must be worn on the ice, the venue said.

Student discount

Every Tuesday and Thursday between November 19 and December 19, – from 10am to 2pm – students can get ten per cent off skating. Just use the discount code STUDENT10 at checkout and then show your valid student ID on arrival.

Ice skates sizes

Ice skates are available by the rink. The venue added: “We don't have half sizes but have all the bases covered even up to a size 15.”

Food

A Rec Rink spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to announce a kitchen takeover! Saucy Cow will be bringing you their mouth-watering burgers, juicy dogs, and fully loaded chips, all topped with their signature smoked meats and award-winning sauces!

“Available to order pre or post your skate and coming to Deliveroo soon!”

Click here to see the answers to more frequently asked questions.

Meanwhile, the search for a new venue for the Rec Rink is continuing.

The owners announced the closure ‘with a heavy heart’ and added a message to the public: “It goes without saying that we are desperately sad that the roller rink is losing its home and we will no longer be able to provide you with this unique space that so many have come to love like a second home.

“So thank you. To each and everyone of you who have supported us, whether you have been coming since day one of the rink opening or if you only found us last week. You really have made it the friendly, fun and brilliant space that it is. And to the wonderful team of staff who always go above and beyond, particularly Nick & Abi, we have THE BEST team.”

Proposals have already been put forward to convert the current Rec Rink premises into a leisure complex with a tenpin bowling alley, games area, laser tag, karaoke and escape rooms.