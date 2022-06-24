Bin strike threatened in Littlehampton and Bognor Regis

The GMB Sussex Branch, which recently oversaw a long-running strike in Adur and Worthing, has suggested similar action could be taken in the Arun district.

The GMB said it was responding to waste management company Biffa’s ‘refusal to negotiate’ on pay and conditions.

Its social media post added: “We will announce on the eighth [July] the outcome of the ballot and potential strike dates.”

In April, the GMB Union’s members, who work in refuse, recycling and street cleansing, voted to accept Adur and Worthing Councils' pay offer and suspend their four weeks of strike action.

Biffa has since offered a response.

A spokesperson said: "Following a meeting with the national GMB on [Wednesday] June 22, the union is recommending that its members accept a revised national offer comprising above-inflationary increases.

"It is therefore disappointing to see the local branch of the GMB ignoring this advice and balloting its own members for strike action."

GMB regional organiser Gary Palmer said the latest offer was ‘rejected by all members nationally’.

He confirmed the strike action would cover the whole of the Arun district.

He added: "We have now disaggregated ourselves from the national ballot. We will carry on and inform the company.

“We will put the offer to members next week. Should they accept it, our ballot would fall but we would be surprised if our members do accept this minor increase.”

A series of measures for new pay grades were established for some workers, whilst there were improved weekend and bank holiday pay for cleansing crews and an increased specialist skills payment for HGV drivers. Click here to see how much refuse collectors in Adur and Worthing now earn.