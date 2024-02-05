Photographer Eddie Mitchell snapped the shots of the new B&M store in the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing. It shows tills being set up in the brand’s distinctive orange and blue colour scheme.

As announced last month, the store is set to open on Wednesday, February 21. It was previously Wilko, before that closed for good in October, 2023.

At the time, a store spokesman said: “In a welcome boost to the local economy, B&M are thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new store on Guildbourne Centre, Worthing. The launch of the new store will create 75 jobs for local people.

“The discount retailer has taken possession of a previous Wilko store which provides a space of 20,968sqft. which will undergo a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme before officially opening its doors at 8am on Wednesday 21st of February.

“Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink and pet food. There will also be a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore.”

