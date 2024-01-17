New B&M store in Sussex: Discount chain reveals opening date – and there's not long to wait
The national chain’s latest branch will open on Wednesday, February 21, at 8am. It has taken on the space previously occupied by Wilko in the Guildbourne Centre.
A spokesman for the firm said: “In a welcome boost to the local economy, B&M are thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new store on Guildbourne Centre, Worthing. The launch of the new store will create 75 jobs for local people.
“The discount retailer has taken possession of a previous Wilko store which provides a space of 20,968sqft. which will undergo a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme before officially opening its doors at 8am on Wednesday 21st of February.
“Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink and pet food. There will also be a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore.”
The store manager from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.
“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome new customers through the door."