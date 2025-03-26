The dish has been added to the popular venue’s Sunday roast menu in time for Easter, and so the team at The Ivy in Chichester invited me along for a relaxed Sunday lunch with my family to try it out.

I haven’t visited the Chichester venue before, but having dined at The Ivy’s sister restaurant in Brighton I had high expectations. Thankfully, it’s just as gorgeous as its East Sussex counterpart, having opened in North Street in summer 2022, in the space previously occupied by Topshop.

Notable features include colourful artwork inspired by the local area and floral designs curated by art consultant Adam Ellis, marble flooring, soft furnishings and pendant lighting. We were seated under the huge glass ceiling, complete with stained glass panels. With tons of greenery surrounding us, and the sun streaming down from overhead, it felt like were dining in a lush tropical paradise rather than Sussex on a chilly early spring day.

The Sunday roast menu has three choices – roasted half chicken with stuffing, roast beef and the new roast lamb rump. There is also a roast dinner option on the children’s menu.

My husband went for the new option of the lamb rump and said it was absolutely amazing. So tender and succulent, and cooked to perfection. My daughter and I had the roast chicken, which was really flavoursome. While my son went rogue and had the lamb and beef Bolognese, which judging by the state of his face afterwards, I’d say he loved!

All the roast dinner options come with Yorkshire puddings, rosemary roast potatoes, green beans with almonds, carrot and suede mash and red wine gravy. The presentation was lovely, and while it definitely felt elevated compared to a traditional pub roast, the portion size was still really decent.

We probably didn’t need a pudding, but as The Ivy so kindly offered, we thought it rude not to oblige.

And so three of us went for their signature The Ivy chocolate bombe, which is a melting dome with vanilla ice cream, honeycomb and hot caramel sauce. It is so delicious, and the theatrics of the hot sauce being poured over the chocolate dome are not to be missed (or in my case they are, as my son decided he needed the toilet at just the wrong moment – whoops).

My husband had the crème brûlée, which was super smooth and silky.

We had a lovely selection of drinks during our meal. I had West End Hold Up cocktail, which was a citrussy hit with champagne, which was totally yummy. My husband and my daughter went for non alcoholic cocktails, a peach iced tea and a wild mojito both of which they really enjoyed. While the mixed berry smoothie was perfect for my son.

As well as the stunning décor, and the infamous toilets, which in Chichester have a ceiling filled with flowers, the professional service you get at The Ivy makes dining here an elegant experience.

I think it must be the fanciest roast dinner in Sussex!

For more information or to book a table, see https://ivycollection.com/restaurants/the-ivy-chichester-brasserie/

1 . The Ivy Our table was a thing of beauty Photo: Katherine HM

2 . The Ivy I tried the roast dinners at The Ivy in Chichester, including the new lamb rump offering Photo: Katherine HM

3 . The Ivy The lamb rump roast dinner Photo: Katherine HM