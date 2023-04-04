MasterChef winner Kenny Tutt said he will ‘let the dust settle’ before unveiling his latest plans after the announcement Bayside Social in Worthing will close.

The seaside restaurant – which received a ‘stamp of approval’ from renowned critic Jay Rayner – is set to close after less than two years on Worthing beach.

Kenny broke the news on Monday evening (April 3) that the business’ last weekend will be April 15 and 16. A Facebook post cited ‘rising costs and the long-lasting effects of COVID’ as the reasons behind the decision.

"It's just one of those things, especially in hospitality,” Kenny told SussexWorld. “There are tough trading conditions.

Kenny Tutt, a former Worthing bank manager who won MasterChef in 2018, opened Bayside Social on Worthing beach with his wife, Lucy, in September 2021. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

"We would rather give someone else the opportunity in a wonderful site by the sea. It is the right thing to do. It was never an easy decision as these things you invest a lot of time, energy and funds into.”

Kenny, a former bank manager who won MasterChef in 2018, opened Bayside Social on Worthing beach with his wife, Lucy, in September 2021.

It was his second restaurant to open in the town after PITCH on Warwick Street.

Kenny said: "Pitch has always been our flagship and the sort of baby from MasterChef. Now it gives the chance to really focus in on that.

The outside seating area of Bayside Social has a stunning view of Worthing beach

"Restaurants are tough things to run, as there are a lot of moving parts. It gives us time to batten down the hatches and make sure we can be sustained as a business.

“We are closing with our heads held high. There's been some wonderful feedback at that site.

"It's also about jobs and we've managed to keep the majority of our team on, as we have the luxury of a busy restaurant.”

Kenny said – ‘from a political standpoint’ – that ‘everything has gone up’, adding: “I don't think we'll be the first restaurant to make tough decisions over the coming months because things are going one way.

"It's a real shame. You always wait for a budget and wonder if there will be something. I know as a country, there are loads of pressing matters.

"The hospitality industry as a whole employs a lot people. As operators, you've got to find ways to duck and move and pivot. I never want to stop loving what I do. I wouldn't do it, if I didn't.

"People in the town who have come to Bayside have been wonderful. The feedback has been really kind-hearted and heartfelt. With business, these things do happen and it is unfortunate.”

Kenny and Lucy hinted on social media that they had some exciting plans lined up for the future.

Asked to elaborate on this, Kenny said: “There will be something in Worthing. I can't say too much at the moment, as I've got to let the dust settle.

“I love the town of Worthing and the people have always been really keen to support me, my journey and my family.

"At this point in time, it's a case of coming back at it with fresh eyes."