Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years
14 minutes ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
4 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
4 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
5 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
5 hours ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day

MasterChef winner Kenny Tutt announces closure of Bayside Social in Worthing

A popular Worthing seafront restaurant – opened by MasterChef winner Kenny Tutt – will close permanently this month.

By Sam Morton
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 21:00 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 21:31 BST

Kenny, a former bank manager who won MasterChef in 2018, opened Bayside Social on Worthing beach with his wife, Lucy, in September 2021.

However, the restaurant – which received a ‘stamp of approval’ from renowned restaurant critic Jay Rayner – is set to close after less than two years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re sad to say that we will be closing Bayside Social in a couple of weeks,” read a statement from Kenny and Lucy on social media this evening (Monday, April 3).

Most Popular
The outside seating area of Bayside Social has a stunning view of Worthing beach
The outside seating area of Bayside Social has a stunning view of Worthing beach
The outside seating area of Bayside Social has a stunning view of Worthing beach

"Our last weekend will be 15th & 16th April. We have loved being at this location on the beach, but with rising costs and the long-lasting effects of COVID on hospitality businesses, we’ve made the decision to concentrate on our other site, Pitch in Worthing, and we’re really excited for what’s yet to come.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A huge thank you to our customers – we look forward to seeing many of you here before we close, and hopefully at our other restaurants in the future.”

The location of Bayside Social was important to Kenny when he decided to open a second restaurant in the town. Speaking in 2021, he said: “You are literally a stone’s throw away from the sea here, and when I came down and saw the location I just thought ‘wow, what a wonderful place’.

“It’s just a no-brainer having it here.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Kenny Tutt, a former Worthing bank manager who won MasterChef in 2018, opened Bayside Social on Worthing beach with his wife, Lucy, in September 2021. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
Kenny Tutt, a former Worthing bank manager who won MasterChef in 2018, opened Bayside Social on Worthing beach with his wife, Lucy, in September 2021. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
Kenny Tutt, a former Worthing bank manager who won MasterChef in 2018, opened Bayside Social on Worthing beach with his wife, Lucy, in September 2021. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

See also: Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars: Sussex contestant reveals what working with world-famous chef is like after episode one airs on BBC One

Road closed and slow traffic seen in Worthing due to rolled over vehicle

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Worthing stabbing: Attempted murder arrests as forensic investigations continue

Sussex