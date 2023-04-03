A popular Worthing seafront restaurant – opened by MasterChef winner Kenny Tutt – will close permanently this month.

Kenny, a former bank manager who won MasterChef in 2018, opened Bayside Social on Worthing beach with his wife, Lucy, in September 2021.

However, the restaurant – which received a ‘stamp of approval’ from renowned restaurant critic Jay Rayner – is set to close after less than two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re sad to say that we will be closing Bayside Social in a couple of weeks,” read a statement from Kenny and Lucy on social media this evening (Monday, April 3).

The outside seating area of Bayside Social has a stunning view of Worthing beach

"Our last weekend will be 15th & 16th April. We have loved being at this location on the beach, but with rising costs and the long-lasting effects of COVID on hospitality businesses, we’ve made the decision to concentrate on our other site, Pitch in Worthing, and we’re really excited for what’s yet to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A huge thank you to our customers – we look forward to seeing many of you here before we close, and hopefully at our other restaurants in the future.”

The location of Bayside Social was important to Kenny when he decided to open a second restaurant in the town. Speaking in 2021, he said: “You are literally a stone’s throw away from the sea here, and when I came down and saw the location I just thought ‘wow, what a wonderful place’.

“It’s just a no-brainer having it here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenny Tutt, a former Worthing bank manager who won MasterChef in 2018, opened Bayside Social on Worthing beach with his wife, Lucy, in September 2021. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Advertisement Hide Ad