An innovative West Sussex tech company has been honoured with the King’s Award for Enterprise.

Flare Audio – based in Chartwell Business Centre, Lancing – has been recognised for its excellence in innovation, having developed a number of unique technologies to help improve people’s experiences with sound.

Founded in 2007 by husband-and-wife team Davies and Naomi Roberts, the company’s success has seen them rack up more than four million followers on social media, ship to 186 countries, and celebrity names including broadcaster and music lover Stephen Fry, producer Tony Visconti, and BBC DJ Chris Hawkins as supporters of the brand.

Dedicated to designing, developing, and manufacturing innovative audio products, the multi-award-winning local business is one of just 46 companies recognised in the innovation category this year. Also recognised was Rayner – a Worthing-based global provider of solutions for cataract surgery.

The award focusses on their unique breakthrough product, Calmer; an in-ear device that reduces stress from annoying and uncomfortable noises without blocking sound, avoiding the isolation caused by ear plugs.

Speaking to Sussex World, Davies and Naomi said: “It’s such an honour. It's been 17 years of work to unlock this and it's wonderful to be recognised for what we've done.

“We started Flare back in 2007 and we realised that nobody was really addressing sound quality problems in the music industry. Back then we were a very different company – we were a loudspeaker manufacturer. We provided our loudspeakers on gigs and tours and festivals and things like that.

“I realised that in order to develop sound technology that actually works and that can address issues, we needed to think differently.”

Employing just 20 people, Flare has gained support from big name artists and producers for their high-clarity earphone technology. They have also ‘garnered a tremendous following’ with their Calmer range.

They said this alters the ear’s internal geometry to ‘soften high-frequency sounds’, providing relief for ‘everything from noise from busy places, eating sounds and family hecticness’, to providing ‘often life-changing benefits for those with sound sensitivities’ – including those associated with autism or ADHD.

The Flare team – which was recommended by the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, were informed of the award by the secretary for The Kings Awards – Nichola Bruno.

She said: “The King’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious awards for UK businesses, recognising and celebrating business excellence across the UK. As recipients, Flare Audio has demonstrated outstanding success in their field of innovation and their achievements will be an inspiration to others. His Majesty The King personally approves the Awards.”

Flare’s product inventor and co-founder Davies Roberts will attend a royal reception at Windsor Castle hosted by His Majesty The King this June. There will also be a formal presentation of their award and Grant of Appointment at the company’s offices in Lancing, by The King’s personal representative, the Lord-Lieutenant.

Mr Roberts said: “I can’t express how humbled I am that one of my inventions has been recognised by the King.

“When Naomi and I founded Flare, we had a clear mission to develop meaningful sound technologies. We started by redesigning loudspeakers and had no idea that our constant innovation and R&D would lead us to creating products that help calm our response to stressful noises.

"I am so honoured for Flare to receive this award, being recognised for an invention that is making a difference in the world is what every inventor dreams of.”

The King’s Award programme is now in its 59th year. Recipients are able to use the King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

Find out more at www.flareaudio.com.