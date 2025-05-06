Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Worthing business has won a prestigious award.

Rayner – a global provider of solutions for cataract surgery – is the only manufacturer of intraocular lenses (IOLs) in the UK.

The business – based in Dominion Way, Worthing – has been honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise 2025 for its innovative RayOne EMV IOL.

“IOLs are small acrylic lenses that restore vision when the natural lens inside the eye becomes cloudy (known as a cataract), making vision blurry and less colourful,” a spokesperson for the business explained.

"Over 30 million IOLs are implanted around the world every year.

“Headquartered in Worthing, West Sussex, Rayner has a long history of innovation in the field, having produced the world’s first IOL over 75 years ago in partnership with British ophthalmic surgeon, Sir Harold Ridley. Since then, Rayner has continued its mission to improve visual outcomes for patients – including with the RayOne EMV IOL.”

Launched in 2020, the RayOne EMV IOL was designed in collaboration with world renowned ophthalmic surgeon Professor Graham Barrett and provides an ‘extended range of vision’ for patients through an ‘advanced patented optic’.

With more than 400,000 RayOne EMV IOLs now shipped from the UK to more than 65 countries around the world, the lens was honoured with The King’s Award for Enterprise 2025 in the innovation category. This recognises the impact the groundbreaking design has on the quality of patients’ lives.

Rayner CEO Tim Clover said: “Surgeons and patients place immense trust in us to deliver life-enhancing visual outcomes – and this award is a powerful recognition of that.

“It reflects the real-world impact of our technology, the trust placed in RayOne EMV, and the commitment of our teams. After receiving the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2020, I am immensely proud to see Rayner once again acknowledged as a leader in cataract innovation.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed in 2023 to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to

continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

The award programme, now in its 59th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country. Rayner is one of 197 organisations nationally to be

recognised with a King’s Award for Enterprise this year.

Since the implantation of the first Rayner intraocular lens by Sir Harold Ridley in 1949, Rayner has had the ‘goal to improve vision and restore sight worldwide’.

The spokesperson added: “Today, Rayner’s mission remains to deliver innovative and clinically superior ophthalmic products that respond to the expectations of our global customers to improve the sight and quality of life of their patients.

“Rayner markets its medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and digital solutions worldwide in over 80 countries through a network of distributors and includes direct sales teams in the United Kingdom, Eire, USA, Canada, Brazil, India, Poland, Australia, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

