Leading Horsham business marks its 30th anniversary with fun and games

A special day of celebrations has been held by a Horsham business to mark its 30th anniversary.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 10:51 BST
A fun cake competition and sale raised money for St Catherine's Hospice. Photo contributedA fun cake competition and sale raised money for St Catherine's Hospice. Photo contributed
A fun cake competition and sale raised money for St Catherine's Hospice. Photo contributed

Staff at Benchmark, which has had its roots in the town since 1993, were treated to fun and games at the state-of-the-art Broadlands Business Campus in Langhurst Wood Road where 700 staff of the FTSE100 investment manager Schroders are based.

The fun included a cake showstopper competition, an ice cream van, a live radio show and giant games for people to enjoy.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Benchmark has grown from an office on the high street to having £17 billion of assets on its proprietary platform and £5 billion in model portfolio solutions on behalf of more than 1,000 financial advisers.”

Benchmark managing director Ed Dymott led a special celebratory cake cutting and toast to Horsham business Benchmark's 30th anniversary. Photo contributedBenchmark managing director Ed Dymott led a special celebratory cake cutting and toast to Horsham business Benchmark's 30th anniversary. Photo contributed
Benchmark managing director Ed Dymott led a special celebratory cake cutting and toast to Horsham business Benchmark's 30th anniversary. Photo contributed

This year, Schroders and Benchmark will be joint lead sponsors of Horsham’s fireworks display.

In terms of its people, 370 of its 500 staff are based on site at the campus which has been its home since 2019, with plans to grow numbers even further and provide more job opportunities for the community.

There are currently multiple vacancies at the Horsham site in a variety of roles covering technology, operations and financial advice.

The company was founded in Horsham in 1993 by local businessman Ian Cooke who is still a part of the company through his role on the board.

An ice cream van was on hand as staff at Horsham business Benchmark celebrated the company's 30th anniversary. Photo contributedAn ice cream van was on hand as staff at Horsham business Benchmark celebrated the company's 30th anniversary. Photo contributed
An ice cream van was on hand as staff at Horsham business Benchmark celebrated the company's 30th anniversary. Photo contributed

Benchmark partnered with Schroders in 2018, a global investment management firm with a market capitalisation of around £7 billion and more than 6,100 employees across 38 locations.

Benchmark focuses on supporting the new generation of financial planners through the Benchmark Academy while Schroders is continuing to invest in the campus which will be its second largest site globally, after London.

The fun anniversary day on Wednesday last week saw Benchmark managing director Ed Dymott lead a special celebratory cake cutting and toast to 30 years with eight regional offices joining online. There was also a live radio show run by change director, Ross Wilson.

