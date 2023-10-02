Two Sussex village pubs have been ranked among the world’s top 10 per cent of dining and drinking establishments.

The Green Man at Partridge Green and The White Lion in Thakeham both gained accolades while being named as Travellers’ Choice 2023 on Tripadvisor.

Delighted Green Man owners Nick and Becky Illes posted a message about their award on their social media page and praised their staff.

Becky said: “We were truly thrilled to receive this award this morning and it means so much to Nick and I but particularly for our truly hard working Green Man team who are the heroes behind us. Lovely to be part of such a highly regarded and exclusive group!”

The White Lion pub at Thakeham has scooped a top award

Travellers’ Choice – formerly Certificate of Excellence – recognises businesses that consistently deliver great service.

The White Lion at Thakeham won its award a year after reopening. The coveted awards celebrate businesses that have consistently received great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the top 10 per cent of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.

White Lion landlords Ashley Chapman and Julia Sullivan said: “We would like to thank all our loyal drinkers and diners who have supported us since reopening the pub last year. We will continue our hard work making The White Lion the centre of the community of Thakeham offering a place to meet, make friends and enjoy excellent food and drink.”

John Boris, chief growth officer at Tripadvisor said: “Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice winners. The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition.

The Green Man at Partridge Green has scooped a top award