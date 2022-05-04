Lidl urgently recalls beer and issues 'do not drink' warning over dangerous chemical error

Starovice Czech Lager 5.0% with a best before date of October 16, 2022 has been removed from shelves because the product contains sulphur dioxide, which isn't mentioned on the beer label. No other best before dates are affected by the recall.

Lidl, who have Sussex stores in Three Bridges, Horsham, Crowborough, Burgess Hill, St Leonards, Bexhill, Polegate, Eastbourne, Newhaven, Brighton, Hove, Shoreham, Worthing, Littlehampton, Bognor Regis and Chichester, has 'apologised for any inconvenience caused'.

In a notice on the its website, the supermarket said: "Lidl GB is recalling Starovice Czech Lager 5.0%, 500ml with Best Before Date 16.10.2022 only, due to undeclared sulphur dioxide which is an allergen.

Supermarket Lidl has urgently recalled bottles of beer and issued a 'do not drink warning' to its customers due to a dangerous chemical error. Picture by Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images

"If you have bought the above product, and have an allergy or intolerance to sulphur dioxide, we advise you not to drink it. Instead, return it to a Lidl GB store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

"Other Best Before Dates or other Starovice products are not affected by this recall. Lidl GB wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Lidl's Customer Services by calling 0370 444 1234 or emailing [email protected]

When a supermarket product is recalled, a receipt is not usually required to get your money back.

But if a recall involves a branded product, the manufacturer would usually have lead responsibility for the recall action.