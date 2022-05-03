Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in April

On the afternoon of November 2, 2021, a 66-year-old man was cleaning some paintbrushes outside his address in Elm Place, Rustington, when he was approached by David Graham. Without warning, he was stabbed in the chest, and as he attempted to run away, he was stabbed again in the back. He collapsed to the floor and was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery, while Graham made off from the scene in his car. After evading police for two days, he was located at another address in the village and arrested two days later. Graham, also aged 66, lived in the flat above his victim and both were initially on good terms. But the relationship deteriorated over a period of time. In police interview he declined to give an account for his actions and replied “no comment” to most questions put to him. Graham pleaded guilty to committing grievous bodily harm with intent at a previous hearing, and at Lewes Crown Court on April 12 he was sentenced to 90 months’ imprisonment.

Photo: Sussex Police