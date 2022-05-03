Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in April

These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the fourth month of 2022.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
On the afternoon of November 2, 2021, a 66-year-old man was cleaning some paintbrushes outside his address in Elm Place, Rustington, when he was approached by David Graham. Without warning, he was stabbed in the chest, and as he attempted to run away, he was stabbed again in the back. He collapsed to the floor and was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery, while Graham made off from the scene in his car. After evading police for two days, he was located at another address in the village and arrested two days later. Graham, also aged 66, lived in the flat above his victim and both were initially on good terms. But the relationship deteriorated over a period of time. In police interview he declined to give an account for his actions and replied “no comment” to most questions put to him. Graham pleaded guilty to committing grievous bodily harm with intent at a previous hearing, and at Lewes Crown Court on April 12 he was sentenced to 90 months’ imprisonment.
Photo: Sussex Police
Brighton man Dale Crozier, of no fixed address, was stopped by officers near Brighton Marina on February 1 while driving a Volkswagen Touran that had been stolen from a driveway two days previously. Despite being boxed in by several police vehicles, Crozier refused to stop the car and tried to force his way out, injuring two officers in the process. He was finally detained after officers released pepper spray through his window and arrested him on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and driving without insurance and while disqualified. After being released on conditional bail, Crozier was rearrested on February 11 after being linked to a burglary at a hair salon in Western Road on January 28. CCTV from the salon clearly showed him breaking in and stealing cash and electrical items. Crozier was also caught on CCTV breaking into another hair salon in Gardner Street on January 26, from which around £700 of electrical equipment was taken. On January 31, he was also seen on CCTV breaking into a Papa John’s in S
Photo: Sussex Police
Abu Baker Deghayes of Arundel Drive, Saltdean in Brighton was found guilty of encouraging terrorism, under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006 following a trial at the Central Criminal Court on January 19. The 53-year-old was arrested and charged after making an unwanted speech, the contents of which encouraged terrorism, at Dyke Road Mosque in Brighton on November 1, 2020. In the speech he stated that committing Jihad was an obligation and he encouraged Jihad by the sword. On April 21 he was sentenced to four years imprisonment with one year on licence, a total sentence of five years.
Photo: Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE)
Amy Winter, 42, of Trefoil Crescent in Crawley, forced police, firefighters and paramedics to an address in Surrey Street, Brighton, on Christmas Eve in 2020, where they were threatened and assaulted. At 2.45pm on December 24, 2020, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service received a call from Winter claiming there was a fire at a Surrey Street flat and she was struggling to breathe. Firefighters responded and extinguished a small fire. Winter again made a concerning call to 999 shortly before 3.20pm. Police officers and paramedics attended to find her with a head injury, but she became threatening and abusive when they tried to help. After being assessed by a mental health officer, Winter calmed down and police officers left the scene. While paramedics remained in Surrey Street to complete paperwork at 4.12pm, firefighters arrived on blue lights having just been called to the scene by Winter. They found bedding had been set alight inside, which they extinguished. But as they were leaving, firefighters noticed fla
Photo: Sussex Police