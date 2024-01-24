Littlehampton Boots store to close this month as part of national chain's cutbacks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boots will close its Littlehampton High Street branch on Monday, January 29, as part of plans to close more than 300 stores across the UK in 2024.

It is another blow for the town’s retail industry, as the news comes after other big high street names closed their Littlehampton branches in the last couple of years, including New Look and M&Co.

Boots first announced plans to cut down from over 2,000 stores in the UK to just 1,900 in June but not all locations were confirmed.

The store has said that although stores are closing shoppers should still be within three miles of another Boots store. Staff will allegedly be offered alternative roles in other store locations.