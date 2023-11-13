A national clothing chain whose Littlehampton branch has been closed since last year is set to reopen.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A poster has been put up in the former Peacocks store in Littlehampton High Street saying ‘we’ll be back soon’.

HAVE YOU READ? New West Sussex Starbucks drive-thru opening date revealed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop was forced to close in July last year after a blaze broke out there.

Peacocks in Littlehampton High Street is set to reopen. Picture: Nikki Jeffrey

Six fire engines from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were sent to tackle the fire on the afternoon of Saturday, July 9. The branch has been closed ever since.