Littlehampton clothes shop set to reopen following devastating fire

A national clothing chain whose Littlehampton branch has been closed since last year is set to reopen.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 13th Nov 2023, 13:36 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 13:38 GMT
A poster has been put up in the former Peacocks store in Littlehampton High Street saying ‘we’ll be back soon’.

The shop was forced to close in July last year after a blaze broke out there.

Peacocks in Littlehampton High Street is set to reopen. Picture: Nikki JeffreyPeacocks in Littlehampton High Street is set to reopen. Picture: Nikki Jeffrey
Peacocks in Littlehampton High Street is set to reopen. Picture: Nikki Jeffrey

Six fire engines from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were sent to tackle the fire on the afternoon of Saturday, July 9. The branch has been closed ever since.

Peacocks was asked for further details, but has not responded to SussexWorld’s request.

