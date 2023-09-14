The owners of the destroyed Harvester restaurant in Littlehampton have revealed plans for a ‘new and even better restaurant facility’.

A major fire broke out at The Harvester, in Coastguard Road, shortly before 9am on Thursday, August 10. It started in the kitchen and spread to the roof.

Fortunately, no one was injured and everyone had evacuated the building before firefighters arrived. But, despite the heroic efforts from fire crews, the blaze left most of the building destroyed.

Despite miraculously being saved from the fire, the Windmill Cinema has remained closed since the incident.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed last month that an investigation had been launched into the cause of the blaze.

The service said the probe has now been concluded, adding: “We believe the fire to be of accidental ignition.”

Restaurant owners Mitchells & Butlers has issued a statement today (September 14), confirming plans for the future.

A spokesperson said: “We hugely appreciate the interest and support we’ve received from the local community following our devastating fire, and we share their hope that we can welcome guests back to The Windmill at sometime in the future.

“We are working in partnership with our insurers and the landlord whom we lease the site from to plan next steps, with the hope that we can rebuild a new and even better restaurant facility for Littlehampton.

“We are grateful that the swift work of the emergency services ensured that no one was hurt in the fire and appreciate the goodwill shown by our guests and colleagues at this difficult time.

"We are pleased that we have been able to find alternative jobs for the majority of our colleagues and provided help for the three people who lived onsite and lost everything in the fire.

“Whilst our doors are closed in Littlehampton, we would welcome guests to consider visiting The Britannia Harvester in Lancing or The Barn Harvester in Chichester.”

Arun District Council said at the end of August that staff were communicating with the leaseholder and their representatives, about the ‘management and reinstatement of the site’.

The council said onsite security has been there since day of the incident, at first, provided by the council, ‘until Mitchell and Butler instructed their own security’. The carpets were removed to ‘ensure mould didn’t grow underneath’ which ‘would have caused further issues’.

When will Windmill Cinema reopen?

Littlehampton's much-loved Windmill Cinema was saved following the devastating fire – ten years after it was closed and campaigners spent a year campaigning to bring it back.

As the only venue in town where residents can see newly-released films, it is vital to the area - a point campaigners made clear in 2013 when it was closed, drawing a line under almost a quarter of a century’s worth of history.

Following the fire, there was water damage to the foyer and kiosk. Advance ticket sales were temporarily suspended, as a result.

Cinema bosses were hopeful of reopening by August 14 but, a month later, the venue remains closed.

This is because asbestos had to be safely removed from the damaged ceiling of the Windmill complex and surveys conducted ‘to establish what other damage may have been caused’, according to Arun District Council.

A council statement earlier this month read: “This will enable the loss adjusters and insurers to play their part. This is not a quick or simple process. A temporary repair has been made to the roof to prevent damage from the elements.

“Meanwhile Freedom Leisure representatives are continuing with contact to all theatre, cinema, and studio hirers, with the latest updates.

“Currently there isn’t a timeframe to share, as we are still in the process of assessing the damage and impact caused by the fire. We ask for patience while this complex part of the recovery process takes place.”

In an update on social media on Saturday (September 9), the cinema said there was still ‘no news on re-opening timescale’ and ‘no new information’.

As a result of the fire, three people who lived in the flat above lost their homes, and a GoFundMe was set up to help them rebuild their lives. So far, more than £6,700 has been raised. Click here if you would like to make a donation.

