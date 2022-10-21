Littlehampton Town Centre improvement project: High street works on track to be completed next month
A multi-million pound project to improve Littlehampton Town Centre is progressing well, with works in the high street set to be completed in time for Christmas.
That’s according to Arun District Council, which said paving that was laid in the summer now in now in the process of being cleaned and sealed.
A council spokesperson added: “Work to complete the Littlehampton Town Centre improvements are on track. More bins and benches are being installed throughout the high street, along with new trees and three new pop-up electrical supply units that can be used to power special events.
"Additional CCTV is also being installed at the bottom of Duke Street. The work in the high street is set to be completed early next month, allowing Christmas shopping and festive events in the town centre, including the switch on event, to be enjoyed as normal.”
In 2016, the district council ran a series of public consultation exercises on design proposals for improvements to the main shopping areas.
The results were used for an improvement project, which started in January. The council’s intention is to make the town centre a ‘more attractive place to visit, shop and enjoy for residents and visitors’.
The district council spokesperson added: “The works primarily around Beach Road will continue into the new year. Some road closures will be in operation throughout November to do resurfacing work.
"There will be diversion signs at the ends of each road where the work is being done and letters delivered to all properties directly affected.”
Funding is now in place for the next phase of the project, which includes improvements to Terminus Road. The work will commence here in November., the district council said.
The £6m programme of improvements is being funded by the government’s Coastal Communities Fund, the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership Local Growth Fund and contributions from Arun District Council, Littlehampton Town Council and West Sussex County Council.
The spokesperson added: “It is hoped the project will attract new investment to Littlehampton, which is also set to benefit from an exciting scheme to revitalise the seafront with a £7.2m government grant.”
