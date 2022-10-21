The cost of living crisis has forced many towns and cities to call off their annual Bonfire Night fireworks displays and Christmas lights events, with others scaling back their festivities to save cash.

However, a spokesperson for Littlehampton Town Council said: “Christmas illuminations in Littlehampton are not affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

"Residents and visitors can expect the town centre to have the same level of illuminations as in previous years.”

Littlehampton Christmas lights switch-on event in 2021. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art

However, some of the lights in the outskirts of the town centre will not be in place this year.

The reason for this is that the town council ‘set a reduced budget’ for the project over a year ago, ‘on the assumption’ that the public realm works would be completed after the festive season. This would have meant illuminations in the town centre would not have gone ahead.

“However, the public realms works are ahead of schedule and will be completed before the end of November so the council has used its resources to ensure this area of the town has illuminations,” the town council spokesperson said.

What is the new plan for Christmas?

The Christmas Lights switch-on – ‘which may have had to be held elsewhere if the works had not been completed on time’ – will be going ahead with an ‘extended programme’, the town council said. It will be held on a Saturday (November 19) instead of the usual Friday.

In addition to the switch on event, the council is delivering two further events – Christmas Fun Days, on Saturday, November 26 and Saturday, December 10. This is part of the town centre events programme, jointly funded with Arun District Council.

The spokesperson added: “To further attract visitors to the Town, there will be a brand-new Christmas Art Trail, 12 Days of Christmas, delivered in partnership with Artswork.”

Full details for this year’s Littlehampton Christmas events can be found on the town council’s website.

‘Cuts need to be made’

Celia Thomson-Hitchcock, chairman of Littlehampton Traders Partnership and owner of hair salon Ahead to Toe, questioned how the councils can ‘justify spending excessive amounts’ on power and electricity ‘in these critical times’.

“Cuts need to be made,” she added. “We all need to re-think our spending powers and therefore it’s only right that cuts are made accordingly by local authorities.”

Celia said the coronation of King Charles in May ‘needs to be the most uplifting event’, adding: “So if things need to be scaled-down or cancelled beforehand, so be it, as this will bring a huge amount of revenue into our country from worldwide .

“I agree that things will be scaled down but this country is built on strong and resilient stuff.

“Things do need to change and we are feeling the pinch but we adapt and are stronger.”

Councils ‘will do what they can’

A body representing town and parish councils said many were having to ‘think creatively’ to be able to afford such events, for example by reducing the time that festive lights are on for.

Leeds, Hackney, Glasgow and Cardiff are among the cities cancelling Bonfire Night fireworks displays this year, while Guildford, Ely and Budleigh Salterton in Devon are some of the places foregoing Christmas lights events.

The Local Government Association, which represents local authorities, said town halls were facing billions in added costs this year.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, who chairs its culture, tourism and sport board, said: “Councils know how important it is for communities to have opportunities to come together and share experiences, meet friends and family and have fun together, and will do what they can to ensure they continue.

“However, councils are facing at least £2.4 billion in extra cost pressures this year as a result of inflation, energy costs and projected increases to the National Living Wage.”

He said the government’s decision not to revisit the funding for councils means they were now having to try and find ways to meet these costs this year.

He said: “This includes considering whether certain events should go ahead or not.

“Councils’ circumstances will differ, therefore it will be up to the individual council to decide what events should go ahead and to what extent.”

Energy bills four times the amount of previous years

The National Association of Local Councils (NALC) said the town and parish councils they represent ‘play an essential part’ in Bonfire Night and Christmas activities.

A spokesperson added: “Most councils are continuing, at this point, with their existing plans. However, some will review their plans given the significant increase in their energy bills; in some cases, four times the amount of previous years.

“They've had to think creatively to deliver for their communities by, for example, reducing the time the Christmas lights are switched on.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “Councils, rather than central government, are in charge of managing their own budgets.

“We have made available £54.1 billion this year for councils across England, an additional £3.7 billion compared to last year.”

