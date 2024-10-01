New Turkish restaurant opens in Horsham

By Sarah Page
Published 1st Oct 2024, 12:10 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 12:23 BST
A long-awaited new restaurant has opened in Horsham town centre.

Turkuaz Social opened for business this week in Piries Place more than a year after plans for a Turkish restaurant were first advertised on the site.

Turkuaz’s menu includes Mediterranean and Turkish dishes, including wraps, mezzes, grills and more.

Turkuaz restaurant has opened in Piries Place, HorshamTurkuaz restaurant has opened in Piries Place, Horsham
Turkuaz restaurant has opened in Piries Place, Horsham

The restaurant’s opening follows hot on the heels of the recent opening of Darcy’s Wine Bar nearby in Piries Place.

