A long-awaited new restaurant has opened in Horsham town centre.

Turkuaz Social opened for business this week in Piries Place more than a year after plans for a Turkish restaurant were first advertised on the site.

Turkuaz’s menu includes Mediterranean and Turkish dishes, including wraps, mezzes, grills and more.

The restaurant’s opening follows hot on the heels of the recent opening of Darcy’s Wine Bar nearby in Piries Place.