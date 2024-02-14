Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planning permission is currently being sought from Horsham District Council to demolish some old farm buildings and build the units behind the new Billingshurst Trade Park.

Inception Planning, agents for the landowners, say that the scheme would ‘support economic development and job creation in the Billingshurst area’ and complement the trade park.

The proposed site forms part of the current curtilage of the former Hilland Farmyard and what is left of the old Hilland Farm. “It was previously used in connection with the agricultural business and is now completely redundant,” say the agents.

The site of the proposed 12 new business starter units, circled in red

In separate proposals, developers have outlined plans to build 120 new houses in the area which has already been earmarked for 650 new homes.

The current farm buildings are, say the agents, “made up of sundry barns and storage, old chicken and calf sheds which are generally in a poor condition and functionally obsolete, constructed many years ago and redundant now the farm has been developed.”

The new units would range in size and the site – which would be accessed from the trade park – would include 58 car parking spaces and a covered cycle parking area.

How the new business units might look if Horsham District Council grants planning permission

Inception Planning, in a statement to the council, say: “The scheme is intended to provide starter units specifically targeting new and developing local businesses, providing a range of modern flexible commercial spaces which will be offered on flexible lease and freehold terms.

"The availability of suitable small commercial space is often cited as a barrier to new and growing businesses developing further.

Should the proposal be supported and constructed, it will enable the creation of additional employment for a number of smaller local firms and organisations wanting to expand and the added opportunity for feeder businesses from the ‘national and local companies’ located at the Billingshurst Trade Park.”

They also say that the starter premises would enable local businesses to grow and employ additional staff. “This will support the general local economy through the provision of employment and associated supplier and supply chain services.