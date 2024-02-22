BREAKING

Major retailer Aldi starts recruitment for jobs at new Horsham store

Recruitment has started for roles at the new Aldi store currently under construction in Horsham.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 12:36 GMT
The discount retailer’s new store is being built on the Tanbridge Retail Park in Albion Way on the site of the former Curry’s building.

The supermarket chain had originally hoped to open the new shop last October but faced a string of delays to its plans.

The company originally revealed in March last year that building of the new store had hit a hitch. Southern Water said that it was undertaking investigations at the site but later said they had been resolved.

Jobs are being advertised for new roles at the Aldi supermarket currently under construction in HorshamJobs are being advertised for new roles at the Aldi supermarket currently under construction in Horsham
However, now Aldi says that the building work is progressing well and it hopes to open the new supermarket towards the end of this year.

Meanwhile, recruitment has already started. A number of jobs are being advertised on the retailer’s website including stock and store assistants, cleaners and the role of deputy manager.

Aldi says that around 50 jobs will be available at the Horsham store.

It is all part of a recruitment drive which Aldi has launched across Sussex as it prepares to open new stores and update others.

It is currently looking for new sites including some in Brighton, Newhaven, Haywards Heath, Polegate, Worthing and Crawley.

The roles include full and part-time positions up to assistant store manager level.

An Aldi spokesperson said: "The recruitment push is part of a nationwide expansion drive, with Aldi pledging to create a total of more than 5,500 new jobs up and down the country in 2024.”

