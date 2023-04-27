A new form of shopping launched by leading retailer John Lewis enabling women to rent designer clothes has now been extended to include maternity wear.

The high-end department store – which recently revamped its branch next to Waitrose in Albion Way, Horsham – allows women to rent fashionwear instead of buying at a fraction of the cost.

Rentals start at £20. Among designer brands on offer are Whistles and Somerset by Alice Temperley as well as other John Lewis favourites.

Customers can browse the collection at johnlewis.com/fashionrental and can choose to rent a garment for four, eight, 10 or 20 days with next day delivery if needed.

Retailer John Lewis is now enabling women to rent designer outfits for for a fraction of the cost of buying them, including maternity wear. This Nookie Simone Frill Maxi can be rented £26.23

Once the items have been chosen, the products are posted directly to the customer’s address and include pre-paid postage label for returns.

The items are dry cleaned by John Lewis partner HURR ready to be rented again.

One example is a long-sleeved midi maternity dress that can be rented from £31, compared with a sale price of £190. Others include a Sabina Musayer sleeveless ruffled maxi dress available for rent from £75, compared with a retail price of £575.

This Olivia Rubin Aubrey Dress can be rented from John Lewis from £44.94

John Lewis commercial director Kathleen Mitchell said when the rental scheme was first introduced: “Our new rental platform introduces new and exciting designers to our customers, encouraging them to support a more sustainable way to shop.

