The high-end department store – which recently revamped its branch next to Waitrose in Albion Way, Horsham – allows women to rent fashionwear instead of buying at a fraction of the cost.
Rentals start at £20. Among designer brands on offer are Whistles and Somerset by Alice Temperley as well as other John Lewis favourites.
Customers can browse the collection at johnlewis.com/fashionrental and can choose to rent a garment for four, eight, 10 or 20 days with next day delivery if needed.
Once the items have been chosen, the products are posted directly to the customer’s address and include pre-paid postage label for returns.
The items are dry cleaned by John Lewis partner HURR ready to be rented again.
One example is a long-sleeved midi maternity dress that can be rented from £31, compared with a sale price of £190. Others include a Sabina Musayer sleeveless ruffled maxi dress available for rent from £75, compared with a retail price of £575.
John Lewis commercial director Kathleen Mitchell said when the rental scheme was first introduced: “Our new rental platform introduces new and exciting designers to our customers, encouraging them to support a more sustainable way to shop.
"Offering a stylish edit of new brands mixed with exclusive products from our own collections, this a truly unique proposition that cannot be found by any other high street retailer."