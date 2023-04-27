Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
10 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
12 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
13 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
16 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
16 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

Major retailer John Lewis enables mums-to-be to rent maternity wear

A new form of shopping launched by leading retailer John Lewis enabling women to rent designer clothes has now been extended to include maternity wear.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 27th Apr 2023, 13:14 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 13:16 BST

The high-end department store – which recently revamped its branch next to Waitrose in Albion Way, Horsham – allows women to rent fashionwear instead of buying at a fraction of the cost.

Rentals start at £20. Among designer brands on offer are Whistles and Somerset by Alice Temperley as well as other John Lewis favourites.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Customers can browse the collection at johnlewis.com/fashionrental and can choose to rent a garment for four, eight, 10 or 20 days with next day delivery if needed.

Most Popular
Retailer John Lewis is now enabling women to rent designer outfits for for a fraction of the cost of buying them, including maternity wear. This Nookie Simone Frill Maxi can be rented £26.23Retailer John Lewis is now enabling women to rent designer outfits for for a fraction of the cost of buying them, including maternity wear. This Nookie Simone Frill Maxi can be rented £26.23
Retailer John Lewis is now enabling women to rent designer outfits for for a fraction of the cost of buying them, including maternity wear. This Nookie Simone Frill Maxi can be rented £26.23

Once the items have been chosen, the products are posted directly to the customer’s address and include pre-paid postage label for returns.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The items are dry cleaned by John Lewis partner HURR ready to be rented again.

One example is a long-sleeved midi maternity dress that can be rented from £31, compared with a sale price of £190. Others include a Sabina Musayer sleeveless ruffled maxi dress available for rent from £75, compared with a retail price of £575.

Have you read? Sussex village pub in search for new landlord

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
This Olivia Rubin Aubrey Dress can be rented from John Lewis from £44.94This Olivia Rubin Aubrey Dress can be rented from John Lewis from £44.94
This Olivia Rubin Aubrey Dress can be rented from John Lewis from £44.94

‘Royal favourite’ South Downs vineyard celebrates spring opening of new restaurant

John Lewis commercial director Kathleen Mitchell said when the rental scheme was first introduced: “Our new rental platform introduces new and exciting designers to our customers, encouraging them to support a more sustainable way to shop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Offering a stylish edit of new brands mixed with exclusive products from our own collections, this a truly unique proposition that cannot be found by any other high street retailer."

Related topics:John LewisWaitrose