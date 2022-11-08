In fact, Ashington-based Baker & Baker have won a hat-trick of Baking Industry Awards.

Among them was the firm’s gluten-free yule log which it manufactures for leading retailing chain Marks and Spencer.

The cake won the title of ‘Free-From Bakery Product of the Year’ category at the awards.

This yule log - on sale through Marks & Spencer - is manufactured by the Ashington-based bakery Baker & Baker and has won a top award

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the winning yule log was also awarded ‘gold’ in the Free-From Food Awards – the UK’;s only industry awards for free-from food and drink.

And that’s not all – a free-from praline brownie, which Baker & Baker makes for supermarket chain Tesco, won silver at the same awards.

The bakery had to trial 40 different recipes, each with a different mix and varied bake times, before it perfected its award-winning yule log – a gluten-free chocolate Swiss roll sponge with chocolate buttercream filling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashington-based Baker & Baker staff Sue Barry, Gosia Dulinska, Beth Tolhurst, Jacs Edwards and Jose Lima.

Baker & Baker chief executive John Lindsay said: “As a local business and a growing manufacturer of free-from baked goods, we’re absolutely delighted to have won three top awards in quick succession, which recognise our commitment to create free-from products that both look and taste amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These prestigious award wins would not have been possible without the passion, drive and commitment of the whole team at Ashington and they can all be very proud of their achievements.”