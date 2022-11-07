Black labrador Bailey Bee has been officially crowned with the dubious honour following a nationwide competition.

It came about after Bailey Bee’s Horsham owner took to social media to share images of the mucky pup completely covered in mud.

And the photo of the mischievous mutt led to Bailey Bee winning a luxury bath time hamper worth more than £100.

Mud, mud glorious mud ... Horsham pet labrador Bailey Bee has been crowned with the dubious honour of 'UK''s dirtiest dog'

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nationwide competition to find Britain’s dirtiest dog was launched by pet gift brand Yappy.com after research revealed that 60 per cent of dog owners have had their car or home damaged as a result of their mucky pups, with damages costing up to £1,000.The research also revealed that two thirds of us don't like our dogs getting muddy on walks and many will even choose a mud-free path to avoid our dogs getting dirty.

A further 20 per cent of dog owners will always keep dogs on a lead to stop them getting grubby and 10 per cent will dress their dog in a coat to keep them clean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On average, pups tend to cause around £100 worth of damage to either homes or cars, whether that’s staining the carpet, soaking the car or totally ruining the porch. And the issue doesn’t stop there as one in five dog owners admit that their dog hates being bathed - so even the solution causes a problem.