Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found seriously injured in Worthing.

A man was found lying in Wallace Avenue with stab wounds around 9.20pm last Monday (March 27). He was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

One week on, Sussex Police has revealed that six people have been arrested in connection with the incident – four, of which, under suspicion of attempted murder.

The update comes after police vehicles and officers in forensic suits were seen in Mill Road, Worthing last night (Sunday, April 2).

Police were seen in Mill Road, Worthing, on Sunday, April 2, at about 10pm

“An investigation was launched and following extensive enquiries, six people – four men, one woman and a boy – have been arrested,” a police spokesperson said.

“On Thursday (March 30), a 21-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug. He has been charged with the drugs offence, and released on bail with strict conditions in relation to the attempted murder.

“A 44-year-old man from Worthing arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug has been bailed with strict conditions pending further enquiries, as has an 18-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

“A 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug has been released on bail.

“On Saturday (April 1), a 49-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody at this time.

“On Sunday (April 2), a 57-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He also remains in custody at this time.”

The victim remains in hospital in a serious condition, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Our investigation into this serious assault has progressed significantly since it happened a week ago – we have viewed hundreds of hours of CCTV and conducted numerous house-to-house enquiries to help us establish what happened on that Monday evening.

Police search teams have returned to Wallace Avenue in Worthing, where a man was found with stab wounds earlier this week.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported our investigation so far. Our enquiries are still very much ongoing and as such, you can expect to see a continued police presence in the area.

“We continue to appeal for any witnesses to get in touch, including anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Mill Road, Victoria Park, and Lansdowne Road between 9pm and 9.45pm that evening.”

Information can be passed to police via the Major Incident Public Portal, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Corley. Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

