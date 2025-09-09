Mexican restaurant closes in Worthing after 19 years - and its replacement has already been revealed

A Mexican restaurant has closed in Worthing after 19 years in the town.

Liming Mexican Grill, which opened in New Street in 2006, specialised in ‘simple grills and Mexican classics’.

Saturday (September 6) was its last official day of trading.

A social media post, announcing the news, read: “We will be taking away with us lots of great memories and good times over the last 19 years.

"We would like to thank all our great staff that have put in a busy shift or two!

“Shout out to Art-ful - we wish you every success in your new premises. Lastly thank you to all our customers

“Over and out, Liming Worthing.”

The town centre Mexican restaurant had 4.4 stars from 749 Google reviews and 4.2 stars from 621 Tripadvisor reviews.

Customers have expressed sadness at the business’ closure. One comment read: “Really gutted to see you go guys, our first visit was for my birthday in 2007! So many great meals with you over the years since, always fantastic food, friendly service and great atmosphere. We were in not so long ago with the kids and the food was as good as ever. Thank you and best of luck for whatever the future holds.”

A former employee added: “Absolutely gutted to read this!! The first restaurant of many I ever worked in and a lot of happy memories. Thank you Dan & team for the best times and endless fajitas & strawberry daiquiris.”

As hinted in the statement, Liming will be replaced by a pottery café called art-ful.

The already-established independent business will be moving from its current premises in Rowlands Road.

A social media post read: “We are moving! We have out grown our little café, we have been here 12 years!

"We will be taking over Liming Mexican Restaurant in Worthing Town Centre. We have lots of ideas and exciting plans for the new shop. More seats, more toilets and a commercial kitchen.

"So loads of new events and a bigger party room. Watch this space for updates.”

Find out more about art-ful at https://www.facebook.com/artfulworthing