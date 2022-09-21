Montague Gallery: This is where popular independent Worthing business has moved to
A popular Worthing art gallery has a new permanent home after losing its previous premises last year.
Montague Gallery left Liverpool Road’s Montague Quarter Shopping Centre in December 2021, after failing to agree a new lease with the landlord.
The business, which was initially opened, three years ago, as a pop-up shop by photographer Alan Humphries and artist Kim-Adele Fuller, found a temporary home at the Guildbourne Centre.
Now they have settled into a permanent base at 28 Portland Road.
The Mayor of Worthing, Henna Chowdhury, cut a gold ribbon to officially re-launch the local business last Friday (September 9).
As the event came a day after the announcement of the Queen’s death, Kim-Adele and Alan called for a minutes silence in respect for Her Majesty.
The directors said the sun shone during the event, which was attended by more than 90 guests.
They spoke of their pride at the progress the business has been made – ‘from the small beginnings’ in an empty pop-up shop in Montague Quarter to a ‘smart new premises over two floors’ in Portland Road.
They added: “A live jazz trio created a wonderful ambiance and refreshments were served.
“Many thanks to all who attended and for the wonderful Montague team who made this such an enjoyable relaxed night.”
The independent business now supports and promotes more than 40 local artists and makers. It also offers ‘many varied creative workshops and courses’.
At the re-launch party, artists generously donated work to the ‘Arty Raffle’, which ‘proved very popular and raised over £400’.
The new ‘Seen in Sussex 2023 Charity Artists Calendar’ was also revealed and officially launched.
As voted by the public, the calendar contains 20 wonderfully eclectic Montague Gallery Artists views of Sussex.
“Designed by one of the gallery artists Chris Dawson it is a must have,” Kim-Adele and Alan said.
Many of the original paintings included in the calendar are still on display and on sale in the gallery.
Ten public vote prize winners were drawn at random by the assembled crowd. They will each receive a copy of the calendar.
Three trustees of the Worthing Community Chest Charity spoke about the importance of the work done by the charity in supporting and encouraging and benefiting worthy small grass roots local charities.