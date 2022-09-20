Hove man found not guilty of raping and sexually assaulting woman in Worthing

Jamal Robinson, 29, of Ventnor Villas in Hove, had denied the two charges and was acquitted on Friday (September 16) when the jury returned its verdict after a five-day trial at Lewes Crown Court.

The court heard that Robinson, who was a Brighton-based Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) at the time, had met the woman while off duty in a bar on a night out in Brighton in 2019.

Robinson was arrested and suspended as soon as the allegations were reported and he later resigned in April 2020.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Laura Mitchell said: “It was important that this case was decided by a jury, and we are grateful to those members of the public who carefully considered all of the evidence presented before the court. We acknowledge and respect the decision they came to.