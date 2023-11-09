Workmen have been pictured at the former Argos store in Worthing’s Red Square Retail Park – but it remains unclear what is happening at the site.

The store closed in April this year. A new Argos store has since opened nearby inside the Lyons Farm Sainsbury’s superstore.

The national chain regularly reviews its property estates and said the decision to close a store is never taken lightly, whilst being based on a range of factors.

The photos above and below show workmen in, and outside, the vacant site. It comes after the premises was returned to the landlord, meaning it can be replaced if and when a suitable offer is made.

Workmen have been pictured at the former Argos store in Worthing’s Red Square Retail Park. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Worthing residents have been having their say about what they would like to see replace the closed store.

We asked Worthing Herald readers what they would like to see open in the retail park – and hundreds responded.

Primark was a popular suggestion. However, as this newspaper revealed in January, the discount fashion retailer decided against opening a store in the town after looking into the possibility.

The chain said in an email to a customer that there were ‘various reasons’ for this decision, ‘including the fact that we have large stores in both Portsmouth and Brighton’.

Some other suggestions made by readers were: Home Bargains; an indoor skate park; B&M; crazy/mini golf course; McDonald’s; Aldi; Cosmo; soft play centre; Burger King; Five Guys and John Lewis among others.

Karyn Hinks wrote: “Something for our youth would be brilliant.”

Toni Nally suggested a ‘family friendly restaurant with soft play’.

Carole Farley wrote: “A centre for youths of all ages. A bit like Out of Bounds with café facilities.”

