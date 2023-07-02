NationalWorldTV
Police investigating a ‘road rage’ incident in Worthing have revealed that the suspect will not face criminal charges.
By Sam Morton
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 10:51 BST

Sussex Police said officers responded to a ‘report of an altercation’ in Ardsheal Road, Broadwater, around 11.20am on Saturday (July 1).

A bus was damaged during the altercation, which an eye-witness described as a ‘road rage’ incident. Motorists faced minor delays, as a crowd of onlookers blocked the road, whilst police officers questioned a suspect.

A police spokesperson said: “A 37-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of common assault, attempted criminal damage, and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

A person was taken into police custody after the 'road rage' incident, the eye-witness said. (Photo contributed)
A person was taken into police custody after the ‘road rage’ incident, the eye-witness said. (Photo contributed)

“He was interviewed and given a Community Resolution [Order].”

Community Resolution (CR) is a nationally recognised out of court disposal option, within the Authorised Professional Practice Guidance (APP), for crime.

This could include an apology, an offer of compensation or a pledge to clear up any graffiti or criminal damage.

Bus company Stagecoach confirmed one of its drivers was caught up in the incident.

Photos from the scene show a crowd of onlookers blocking the road, whilst police officers questioned a suspect. (Photo contributed)
Photos from the scene show a crowd of onlookers blocking the road, whilst police officers questioned a suspect. (Photo contributed)

“I can confirm that one of our buses was involved in an incident with a motorist this morning in Worthing,” a spokesman said.

"The police were called for assistance and the incident was resolved swiftly following police arrival.”

