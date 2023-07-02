Police investigating a ‘road rage’ incident in Worthing have revealed that the suspect will not face criminal charges.

Sussex Police said officers responded to a ‘report of an altercation’ in Ardsheal Road, Broadwater, around 11.20am on Saturday (July 1).

A bus was damaged during the altercation, which an eye-witness described as a ‘road rage’ incident. Motorists faced minor delays, as a crowd of onlookers blocked the road, whilst police officers questioned a suspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “A 37-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of common assault, attempted criminal damage, and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

A person was taken into police custody after the ‘road rage’ incident, the eye-witness said. (Photo contributed)

“He was interviewed and given a Community Resolution [Order].”

Community Resolution (CR) is a nationally recognised out of court disposal option, within the Authorised Professional Practice Guidance (APP), for crime.

This could include an apology, an offer of compensation or a pledge to clear up any graffiti or criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus company Stagecoach confirmed one of its drivers was caught up in the incident.

Photos from the scene show a crowd of onlookers blocking the road, whilst police officers questioned a suspect. (Photo contributed)

“I can confirm that one of our buses was involved in an incident with a motorist this morning in Worthing,” a spokesman said.

"The police were called for assistance and the incident was resolved swiftly following police arrival.”