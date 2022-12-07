After we revealed back in August that Nando’s had put in an application to open a restaurant in Worthing, people have been eagerly anticipating its opening.

Distinctive, colourful branding for the popular national chicken chain was put up across the front of the former Laura Ashley unit in the Montague Centre a couple of weeks ago. But the restaurant firm has so far refused to comment on the timeline for the opening of the town’s first Nando’s.

When asked about it, a spokesman for the firm said this week: “Great to hear Worthing is looking forward to our new restaurant opening! Once the opening date is confirmed I will be able to share further information with you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the firm submitted its application to Worthing Borough Council, it asked for ‘plant to rear service area including kitchen extract duct and five air conditioning units’.

Nando's is set to open its first branch in Worthing – but when will chicken-lovers be able to visit?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The covering letter read: “The application site comprises Units 1 – 2 which form part of the wider Montague Shopping Centre within Worthing town centre. The units span over two storeys and boasts a prominent corner location at the entrance to the shopping centre from Alexander Terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The units were previously occupied by the retail operator, Laura Ashley, until August 2019 but has remainder vacant since despite various attempts to market the property.

"Our client Nando’s will be the ingoing tenant of the vacant unit and will operate their restaurant use at ground and first floor level. The unit comprises a small area at the front of the restaurant use to be used as an external seating area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nando's is set to open its first branch in Worthing – but when will chicken-lovers be able to visit?

“This application specifically relates to an elevated service area at first floor level which is accessed by servicing vehicles from Alexander Terrace/Shelley Road via a service ramp. It is understood that the servicing area is shared by a number of operators within this part of the Montague Centre. This area features a flat roofed space atop the units below which currently features plant equipment belonging to neighbouring units.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let us know if you’re excited to try the new restaurant when it opens.

Nando's is set to open its first branch in Worthing – but when will chicken-lovers be able to visit?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nando's is set to open its first branch in Worthing – but when will chicken-lovers be able to visit?