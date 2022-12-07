Edit Account-Sign Out
The Apprentice’s Thomas Skinner running market in Worthing

The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner is selling Christmas gifts in Worthing.

By Sam Morton
43 minutes ago
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 1:05pm

The entrepreneur has some ‘mega deals’ at a stall in Worthing’s market today (Wednesday, December 7), including Yankee candles and Disney toy sets.

The TV star, who made his name on The Apprentice in 2019, also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef the following year.

Tom runs a successful mattress dealership but is hoping to raise some extra cash for Christmas by running a market – a passion of his since childhood.

Speaking to SussexWorld, he said: “It's been a nice, little busy market. We've come down for the day to sell some nice Christmas gifts.

"We've sold lots and done about 100 selfies down here.

"This year is always quiet for bed sales. I've got loads of stock in the warehouse which we sell online but I thought why not do a few markets and get some cash for Christmas – and have some fun doing it, whilst meeting some nice people.”

Tom said he was encouraged to visit Worthing by a friend – and fellow marketeer, who ‘used to work this market everyday ten years ago’.

The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner is selling Christmas gifts in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“He said it was a good market so told me to pop down here,” he added. “I’m here until the end of the day.

“I would definitely come down here again.”

Responding to one of his 167,000 followers on Twitter, Tom said he has worked in markets since he was a child, adding: “I absolutely love them.

"Christmas is in two weeks and [I have] lots of stock in my warehouse. Might as well cash it in and treat the family to a holiday next year. Bosh.”

The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner is selling Christmas gifts in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Worthing market. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner is selling Christmas gifts in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
