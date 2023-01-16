Nando's Worthing: Chicken restaurant opening date to be revealed soon – and there's not long to wait

Chicken-lovers eagerly awaiting the opening of a Nando’s restaurant in Worthing do not have long to wait.

The team getting the new branch of the national restaurant chain ready said it will be opening this spring.

And, after an application was spotted pinned to the outside of the building, suggesting it was asking for a licence to serve alcohol until midnight, a spokesman has also confirmed what its opening hours will be.

A spokesman said: “The team is busy working on the new restaurant opening, and we are currently due to open in Spring 2023. We will be trading our standard/normal hours for this restaurant – 11:30am to 10pm.”

Nando's is opening in the Montague Centre in Worthing

Nando's will open in the unit previously occupied by Laura Ashley in the Montague Centre. The firm submitted its application to transform the space into a restaurant back in August of last year, after a change of use for the space was granted in 2021.

