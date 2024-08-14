National retailer opens new branch in Worthing - replacing former Argos store
and live on Freeview channel 276
ScS, which specialises in furniture and flooring, is now open for business at Worthing’s Red Square Retail Park.
Ahead of the opening this month, an ScS spokesperson said: “We look forward to welcoming you to our ScS Worthing showroom. Here you’ll be able to browse our wide range of quality fabric sofas and leather sofas, furniture and accessories.
"With over 190 fabrics available to view in our design studio, you’ll be able to choose from one of the widest selections of sofas in Worthing. Each of our sofas is beautifully designed and handcrafted by our experienced tailors.
“If you need help, our trained colleagues are on hand to answer all your questions, including product queries, finance options, warranties, orders and deliveries. For your convenience, you can book a free appointment at ScS Worthing so you can be sure of a personalised visit at a date and time that suits you.”
ScS Group plc has 100 stores nationwide – employing more than 1,700 people.
The company, which was formed in 1894, aims to provide ‘high quality sofas at excellent value for money’.
"Over a century later and we’re still doing just that,” a spokesperson said. “From our humble beginnings in the city of Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, where our head office is still based today, we now sell sofas and a large range of fantastic furniture from over 100 stores up and down the country and online.”
The opening of this new store comes 16 months after the Argos store closed. A new Argos store has since opened nearby inside the Lyons Farm Sainsbury’s superstore.
The Red Square Retail Park premises was returned to the landlord, meaning it could be replaced if and when a suitable offer was made.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.