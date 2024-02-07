New 24-hour bus service set to launch between Gatwick Airport and Horsham
Buses operating between Horsham and Gatwick Airport are set to run a new 24-hour service.
Metrobus 200 route has announced it will operate 24 hours a day from the airport to Horsham from February 24.
And the news is being celebrated by local residents. Many have taken to social media praising the return of the service which was stopped during the pandemic.
One person said: “Wow,this is super. And another added: “This is well overdue!”
Another traveller added: “Kiss goodbye to expensive taxi fares.”