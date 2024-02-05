Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bishop’s Weald House opposite the Lynd Cross pub in the Bishopric has been empty since fast food chain McDonald’s vacated the premises in 2014.

But the building has now been let to Specsavers who have been seeking larger premises and will now be relocating from their current premises in West Street.

Another commercial unit on the same site – formerly occupied by Argos – has been let to Poundstretcher.

Property letting specialists Crickmay announced the moves this week. Spokesman Jonathan Mack said: “We are now marketing the last of the units at Bishops Weald House which was occupied by The Entertainer, who closed down at the beginning of the year.”

There were delays in letting the building in the past because of construction by Berkeley Homes of flats above the building – its Paperyard development.