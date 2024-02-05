BREAKING

New lease of life for major Horsham building lain empty for 10 years

A major building in Horsham town centre which has lain empty for 10 years is to finally receive a new lease of life.
By Sarah Page
Published 5th Feb 2024, 10:29 GMT
Bishop’s Weald House opposite the Lynd Cross pub in the Bishopric has been empty since fast food chain McDonald’s vacated the premises in 2014.

But the building has now been let to Specsavers who have been seeking larger premises and will now be relocating from their current premises in West Street.

Another commercial unit on the same site – formerly occupied by Argos – has been let to Poundstretcher.

Bishop's Weald House - former site of McDonald's - has been empty since McDonald's moved out in 2014Bishop's Weald House - former site of McDonald's - has been empty since McDonald's moved out in 2014
Bishop's Weald House - former site of McDonald's - has been empty since McDonald's moved out in 2014

Property letting specialists Crickmay announced the moves this week. Spokesman Jonathan Mack said: “We are now marketing the last of the units at Bishops Weald House which was occupied by The Entertainer, who closed down at the beginning of the year.”

There were delays in letting the building in the past because of construction by Berkeley Homes of flats above the building – its Paperyard development.

Building of the flats themselves began in 2019 after being put on hold two years earlier while redevelopment of the retail side of the building was completed.

