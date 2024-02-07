Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Land east of Billingshurst is being pinpointed for 650 new homes and now developers are proposing to build another 120 on a 21 acre site north east of the village.

They want to create the houses within what they describe as a ‘community park’ at Hilland – a site which has historically been used as a single dwelling with associated paddocks known as Hilland House.

No formal planning application for the development has yet been submitted but the developers – NPL – currently want to hear the public’s views. They are organising a consultation event to be held at Billingshurst Centre on February 15.

Meanwhile, they have published an outline of their plans for a seven-acre woodland community park connected to the village centre with woodland walks and recreation areas.

At least 30 per cent of the 120 homes within the site will be ‘affordable homes for local people,’ they say. They add it will be a water neutral development that will provide ‘at least a 10 per cent enhancement in biodiversity net gain.’

The proposed development site is currently made up of open grassland, “a poor quality ash woodland and a network of trees and hedgerows. All veteran trees will be preserved,” say the developers. “All hedgerows and area of ecological value will be retained and enhanced.”

They describe the village of Billingshurst as ‘a town’ that is growing. “Over the decades the town has proven a highly popular place for people to live,” they say.

But residents have already raised concerns about the growth of the village. They spoke out in December when Horsham District Council revealed the allocation of 650 new homes in Billingshurst as part of its revised Local Plan.

The Billingshurst Community Partnership said that the village was ‘fast becoming a deprived urban area.’

Now, however, residents are being asked to share their views on the latest proposals by March 1 by emailing [email protected] or by post to NPL, NW Billingshurst, 6 Northgate, Chichester, P019 1BA.